﻿
News / Metro

White list planned for frequent cross-provincial commuters

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  14:08 UTC+8, 2022-11-24       0
Shanghai will team up with neighboring provinces to adopt a system to verify regular cross-provincial commuters and allow them to avoid being banned from entering public venues.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  14:08 UTC+8, 2022-11-24       0

Shanghai will team up with neighboring provinces of Zhejiang and Jiangsu to adopt a white list system to verify regular cross-provincial commuters and allow them to avoid a notification banning them from entering public venues in Shanghai, like normal travelers or returnees.

From today, people traveling or returning to Shanghai from other provinces will be banned from entering a list of public venues, including eateries and supermarkets, for five days upon arrival.

They will receive a notification saying "less than five days upon arrival" on their health and venue code pages.

Such people are prohibited from entering all restaurants (including pubs), shopping centers (including department stores), supermarkets, wet markets, beauty and hair salons, bath and foot massage shops, indoor gyms, singing and dancing entertainment venues, game rooms, Internet bars, escape rooms and live action role-play game areas, as well as poker and chess rooms.

They are required to do nucleic acid tests upon arrival, three daily tests and another test on the fifth day on arrival before the notification is removed.

They are, however, allowed to take public transport including buses and the Metro, go to work, convenience stores, hospitals, banks and governmental facilities like police stations, courts and subdistrict offices within the five days of arrival.

They can stay in hotels, while only being allowed to receive room service or order food delivery within the five days.

The district anti-COVID authority will check and verify the qualifications of people on the white list and carry out coordination and anti-pandemic measures with neighboring regions in Zhejiang and Jiangsu, explained Shanghaifabu, the city's official WeChat account, in reply to online requests.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     