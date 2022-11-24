The Laundress recalls products over safety concerns

More than 1.8 million bottles of The Laundress laundry, fabric softener and home cleaning products are being recalled by Unilever Trading (Shanghai) Co Ltd over health hazards.

The company warned customers to stop using the impacted The Laundress products "immediately" as the brand had identified the presence of elevated levels of pseudomonad, a bacteria, in some of the products that present a safety concern

In extreme conditions, the bacteria will enter the human body via the mouth, nose, eyes, or injured skin, leading to infections, according to the company.

The company said bacteria identified in product testing are so-called "opportunistic" pathogens which occur naturally in water and soil.

It added that people with a healthy immune system are usually not affected by these bacteria. Those with weakened immune systems or external medical devices who are exposed to pseudomonas face a risk of serious infection that may require medical treatment.

It recommends rewashing the clothing for those who are immunocompromised or who have a break in their skin.



In total, 1,806,409 bottles manufactured between January last year and November this year are involved. The recall started on Thursday and will run through May 23 next year. Some products are used on infants' clothing.



The recall plan has been submitted to the Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation.

Consumers can get an exchange or refund as an alternative if they have purchased the products via authorized channels with receipts required to get reimbursements.

The service hotline is 400 820 0708.

The Laundress last week alerted consumers through its official website and social media platforms about the potential presence of elevated levels of bacteria in some of its products that present a safety concern.

The company said it's been working with the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission to review the impacted products.

On Monday, it posted the most current list of impacted products on its website at:

https://www.thelaundresssafetynotice.com/_files/ugd/b51df1_3cf5409a22024f989bde5ff2e8522483.pdf

Even if the products one possesses are not part of the current list of products impacted by the safety notice, the company said it suggests consumers to stop using any The Laundress products until its evaluation process completes "out of an abundance of caution."