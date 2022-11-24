Woman under investigation for hiding positive PCR test result

She hid the positive result and went to a public activity room in a residential complex, which led to the spread of the virus.

A woman was placed under investigation by Shanghai police for allegedly violating the pandemic prevention and control policy, Minhang District police said on Thursday.

The woman tested positive for COVID-19 during a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test on November 19. She then hid the result and went to a public activity room in a residential complex, which led to the spread of the virus, according to the police.

Relevant personnel have been put under quarantine and related sites were shut down according to local pandemic control measures.