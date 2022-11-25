﻿
Zhangjiang releases ambitious plan to lead China's data industry

﻿ Li Qian
  18:56 UTC+8, 2022-11-25       0
It aims to introduce 10 industrial tycoons, establish more than 100 innovative application scenarios, and promote the industrial scale to 100 billion yuan.
Shanghai's Zhangjiang innovation highland has mapped out an ambitious plan to become a leading agglomeration of China's data industry.

The plan was released at the Global Data Ecosystem Conference 2022 on Friday. It specified that by 2025 Zhangjiang will create a complete data industrial ecosystem which will feature the nation's most brisk data trade, and the most industrial players in number.

It aims to introduce 10 industrial tycoons, establish more than 100 innovative application scenarios, and promote the industrial scale to 100 billion yuan (US$14 billion).

To achieve that, Zhangjiang has drawn up a layout plan of industrial clusters which is known as "one core, three parks and two ports."

Undoubtedly, the Shanghai Data Exchange will take on the role of "core area." Over a year, more than 200 data products have been listed, covering categories such as finance, transportation and communication.

The "three parks" are the Pudong Software Park, a state-level software industry base with annual output value of nearly 90 billion yuan; the Zhangjiang Online New Economy Ecology Park, that is being built to focus on new applications of artificial intelligence; and a new metaverse-themed park which will complete construction in 2025.

The Shanghai Fintech Data Port and Pudong Data Ecosystem Port will form "two ports."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
