Pudong Business Center launches financial and legal services

The Pudong Business Center launches comprehensive financial and legal services to serve companies, with customization, financial schemes, and credit application management.

The services are available on three windows starting from Friday at 2 Hehuan Road, as well as the center's mini program 浦通办.

Ten financial institutes such as Bank of China, China Construction Bank and China Export & Credit Insurance Corporation are providing services such as customizing financing schemes, dealing with credit applications and promoting financial products.

Over 40 lawyers from 15 renowned law offices such as AllBright, Dentons and Hansheng are providing legal consultations on intellectual property, labor dispute and merger and acquisition, among other common problems.

According to the center, it has been working on streamlining administrative processes over the past years, and now it will focus more on providing one-stop services to cover the full life-cycle of company development.