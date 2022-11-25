﻿
News / Metro

Pudong Business Center launches financial and legal services

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  19:42 UTC+8, 2022-11-25       0
The Pudong Business Center launches comprehensive financial and legal services to serve companies, with customization, financial schemes, and credit application management.
﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  19:42 UTC+8, 2022-11-25       0

The Pudong Business Center has launched financial and legal services to better serve companies.

The services are available on three windows starting from Friday at 2 Hehuan Road, as well as the center's mini program 浦通办.

Ten financial institutes such as Bank of China, China Construction Bank and China Export & Credit Insurance Corporation are providing services such as customizing financing schemes, dealing with credit applications and promoting financial products.

Over 40 lawyers from 15 renowned law offices such as AllBright, Dentons and Hansheng are providing legal consultations on intellectual property, labor dispute and merger and acquisition, among other common problems.

According to the center, it has been working on streamlining administrative processes over the past years, and now it will focus more on providing one-stop services to cover the full life-cycle of company development.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Pudong
China Construction Bank
Bank of China
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     