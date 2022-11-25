Ocean park temporarily closed amid COVID-19 prevention measures
The Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park in the Pudong New Area is closed from Friday under COVID-19 prevention and control requirements.
The hotel affiliated with the park has been shut down as well.
Those who have purchased tickets can apply for a full refund, or change the dates of their visit within six months after the park reopens.
The reopening date is yet to be decided.
The closure came after a local asymptomatic carrier reported on Friday visited the park.