﻿
News / Metro

Ocean park temporarily closed amid COVID-19 prevention measures

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  20:47 UTC+8, 2022-11-25       0
The Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park has closed under COVID-19 prevention and control. Those who have already purchased tickets can apply for refunds, or change the visit date.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  20:47 UTC+8, 2022-11-25       0

The Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park in the Pudong New Area is closed from Friday under COVID-19 prevention and control requirements.

The hotel affiliated with the park has been shut down as well.

Those who have purchased tickets can apply for a full refund, or change the dates of their visit within six months after the park reopens.

The reopening date is yet to be decided.

The closure came after a local asymptomatic carrier reported on Friday visited the park.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Pudong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     