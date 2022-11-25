Ocean park temporarily closed amid COVID-19 prevention measures

The Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park has closed under COVID-19 prevention and control. Those who have already purchased tickets can apply for refunds, or change the visit date.

The Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park in the Pudong New Area is closed from Friday under COVID-19 prevention and control requirements.

The hotel affiliated with the park has been shut down as well.

Those who have purchased tickets can apply for a full refund, or change the dates of their visit within six months after the park reopens.

The reopening date is yet to be decided.

The closure came after a local asymptomatic carrier reported on Friday visited the park.