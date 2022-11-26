﻿
Frisbee competition proves to be eye opener

Exercising with frisbees is being advocated as a way to prevent myopia in children, with the incidence among Shanghai's young as high as 60 percent.
Ti Gong

Young people have fun in a frisbee competition.

Exercising with frisbees is being advocated as a way to prevent myopia in children, with the incidence among Shanghai's young as high as 60 percent.

In addition to adopting correct postures while reading and writing, and reducing exposure to digital screens, at least two hours of outdoor activity each day are good for eye health, especially for adolescents and young people, medical experts from Shanghai Ai'er Eye Hospital said during a frisbee competition, which began on Saturday.

Ti Gong

Medical experts say playing with a frisbee is good for eye health.

Eight local frisbee clubs participated in the competition at Luwan Stadium.

Frisbee is becoming a popular sport for many people. Minors, youth and young parents are all participants.

Experts said it is an activity with less requirement on equipment and venues.

Shanghai has been targeting myopia among minors as a key focus for public vision health, and has stepped up health service and medical research in the field.

Ti Gong

People enjoy themselves playing frisbee.

