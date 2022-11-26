Radio Shanghai open day is on air for fans

Radio Shanghai had two open days this weekend for citizens to learn about the history of radio, and interact with celebrated anchors.

Radio Shanghai had two open days this weekend for citizens to learn about the history of radio, and interact with celebrated anchors.

Radio devices and manuscripts from different periods of time are on show at the Radio Shanghai Museum to chronicle the development of the industry in China.

The new museum, after four years of preparation, has more than 500 relics including historical audio files of Dr Sun Yat-sen and Shanghai's first mayor Chen Yi on display.

According to Jiang Xiaoqing, an official with the museum, it is the first radio-themed museum in the city.

"Next year we will celebrate the centennial anniversary of China radio, also Shanghai radio," said Jiang. "The museum will become a public venue for cultural exchange."

For the first time, citizens had a chance to talk with varied channels' radio anchors face to face.

"I feel very excited to interact with the anchors though their voices are easy to recognize," said a local radio fan surnamed Ge.