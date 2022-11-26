﻿
News / Metro

Healthy outlook thanks to modern management tool

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  14:44 UTC+8, 2022-11-27       0
Domestic hospitals are introducing the modern business management tool "quality control circle" to enhance medical safety and quality.
Ti Gong

Competitors from Shanghai's Zhongshan Hospital introduced its COVID-19 prevention and control system.

Domestic hospitals are introducing the modern business management tool "quality control circle" to enhance medical safety and quality.

It has already had a positive effect, medical experts said during the first national hospital QCC competition in Shanghai over the weekend.

Under the guidance of national and provincial health commissions, a total of 8,000 middle or large hospitals have adopted QCC management in the past years.

"During the process, patients' safety and health are also improved," said Dr Yu Bo, president of Shanghai Pudong Hospital, one of the organizers of the competition.

"QCC has been equipping clients with appropriate solutions which is framed by calculating and analysing their needs and requirements. Public hospitals should improve their service, theory and management, and QCC is a good tool."

The renovated treatment process of patients with acute chest pain, proper execution of hospitalized COVID-19 patients' prone position ventilation and balance scorecard in public hospital performance evaluation are all outcomes of QCC projects, he said.

The reservation system, patient service, high-quality service, environment improvement, Internet hospital, rehabilitation and care for elderly are all topics and keys of QCC, experts said.

Medical staff from hospitals in 31 provinces, municipalities and autonomous regions participated in the competition.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Pudong
