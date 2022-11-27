﻿
48-hour PCR report required to eateries, malls

﻿ Yang Jian
  19:29 UTC+8, 2022-11-27       0
A 48-hour negative nucleic acid test report will be required to enter restaurants, shopping complexes and other commercial venues in Shanghai from Tuesday.
Imaginechina

Citizens receive PCR test in Xuhui District on Saturday.

Shanghai announced to tighten up the nucleic acid testing requirements for restaurants and commercial venues on Sunday over new COVID-19 community cases.

A 48-hour negative nucleic acid test report will be required to enter restaurants (including bars), shopping complexes (including department stores), supermarkets, wet markets, hair and beauty salons as well as bath and foot massages shops, in Shanghai from Tuesday, the Shanghai Commerce Commission said.

Public transport and other venues will still require a 72-hour negative report or a 24-hour proof of PCR testing, said Shanghaifabu, the city's official WeChat account, in reply to online requests.

Shanghai on Sunday reported four COVID-19 community cases, who had been to multiple restaurants, bars and shopping malls.

The three confirmed cases with mild conditions and an asymptomatic case live in Minhang, Jinshan and Jing'an districts as well as the Pudong New Area, according to the Shanghai Health Commission.

Shen Xinyi / SHINE

Shanghai reported four community cases on Sunday.

Shen Xinyi / SHINE

Shanghai designated five high-risk areas on Sunday.

Among them, three men, aged between 17 and 36 years old, tested abnormal during recent regular polymerase chain reaction (PCR) screenings. The other case, a 30-year-old man, tested abnormal at a local hospital after feeling uncomfortable.

They have been put under quarantined medical observation or treatment at a designated hospital, the commission said.

Apart from their accommodations, they had been to multiple restaurants, bars and supermarkets in Minhang, Xuhui, Jinshan, Jing'an, Changning and Pudong.

A total of 937 close contacts of the new community cases have been traced and placed under central quarantine as of 4pm on Sunday. Among them, 829 have tested negative.

A total of 784,152 related people have been screened, and 777,698 among them have tested negative. Two items at the infections' accommodations among the 257 items and environmental samples have tested positive.

Five high-risk areas have been designated and put under lockdown, including their homes and places they had been to.

An increasing number of infections are being detected in Shanghai amid the nationwide resurgence. Shanghai reported 11 locally transmitted confirmed cases and 119 local asymptomatic infections for Saturday.

Shen Xinyi / SHINE

High-risk areas in Shanghai at present.

Jinshan
Changning
Minhang
Xuhui
Pudong
﻿
﻿
Follow Us

