Inaugural Citizen Sport Carnival kicks off

  19:54 UTC+8, 2022-11-27       0
The inaugural Citizen Sport Carnival is being held at Shanghai Citizen Sports Park, with the aim of encouraging citizens to take part in popular sports activities.
The inaugural Citizen Sport Carnival is being held at Shanghai Citizen Sports Park in Jiading District, with the aim of encouraging citizens to take part in popular sports activities.

Given the enthusiasm for soccer created by the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the carnival organized an 8-on-8 amateur soccer tournament featuring eight teams.

Ti Gong

The soccer-themed carnival features an amateur soccer tournament.

Other popular items include frisbee, basketball, archery, billiards and eSports. A pet zone has been set in the park to allow citizens to enjoy sports activities together with their beloved pets.

The carnival also features a car boot market, camping zone and dining area.

Organizers Juss Sports aims to turn the carnival into an annual event, setting different themes for each edition to encourage more citizens to adopt a healthy lifestyle.

Ti Gong

This year's soccer-themed activities will run through December 4.

Started in January, 2020, Shanghai Citizen Sports Park has a total space of 2.8 square kilometers. It has 18 standard soccer pitches and another 34 smaller pitches for 5-on-5 and 3-on-3 matches. Other equipment includes two rugby courts, 21 basketball courts and two tennis courts.

Ti Gong

The carnival runs through December 4.

Citizen Sport Carnival

Time: runs through December 4

Address: No. 999,Anchen Road, Jiading District

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
