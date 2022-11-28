﻿
News / Metro

Apple store, cinema among traces of six new community cases

Shanghai on Monday reported six COVID-19 community cases, whose traces included an Apple Inc's retail store and a downtown cinema.
Imaginechina

Residents line up for polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test in Shanghai's Huangpu District on Monday.

Shanghai on Monday reported six COVID-19 community cases, whose traces included an Apple Inc's retail store and a downtown cinema.

The three confirmed cases with mild conditions and the three asymptomatic cases live in Songjiang, Xuhui, Qingpu and Hongkou districts, according to the Shanghai Health Commission.

Among them, a 48-year-old man as well as two women, aged 35 and 55 years, respectively, tested abnormal at local hospitals after feeling uncomfortable.

A 62-year-old woman tested abnormal during an antigen self-test and retested positive.

The other cases, a 36-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman, tested abnormal during recent regular polymerase chain reaction (PCR) screenings.

They have been put under quarantined medical observation or treatment at a designated hospital, the commission said.

Shen Xinyi / SHINE

Shanghai reported six COVID-19 community cases on Monday.

Shen Xinyi / SHINE

Shanghai designated seven high-risk areas on Monday.

Apart from their accommodations, they had been to multiple restaurants, office buildings, other communities and shopping complexes in Songjiang, Minhang, Putuo, Jiading, Changning, Jing'an, Qingpu, Huangpu, Hongkou and Baoshan districts as well as the Pudong New Area.

They had also been to the Apple store at Vanke Mall in Qibao Town of Minhang and a cinema at 1018 Changning Road.

A total of 239 close contacts of the new community cases had been traced and placed under central quarantine as of 4pm on Monday. Among them, 75 have tested negative.

A total of 468,210 related people have been screened, and 184,873 among them have tested negative. All the 115 items and environmental samples have tested negative.

Seven high-risk areas have been designated and put under lockdown, including their homes and places they had been to.

Shanghai reported 16 locally transmitted confirmed cases and 128 local asymptomatic infections for Sunday.

Shen Xinyi / SHINE

High-risk areas in Shanghai at present.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
