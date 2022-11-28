﻿
Shanghai waves goodbye to warm weather as mercury drops to 2 degrees

The unseasonably warm weather comes to an end, with temperatures in Shanghai expected to drop as low as 2 degrees in the coming days.
Shanghai is expected to wave goodbye to the warm and wet weather as the strongest cold front since this autumn will arrive on Tuesday afternoon.

The Shanghai Meteorological Bureau issued a blue cold alert, the lowest in the weather warning system, at 5pm on Monday, warning that the city's temperature will drop by 12-14 degrees over next 48 hours.

The cold air will bring strong winds and thunderstorms to the city from Tuesday afternoon to Thursday, when the temperature drops to between 2 and 8 degrees.

The cold front is also expected to bring sleet to the city.

Ti Gong

A Pudong policeman reminds a e-bike rider to keep safe.

Monday was cloudy with showers hitting some areas of the city and mercury ranging between 17 to 22 degrees.

The cold front has arrived in China's eastern Shandong Province on Monday afternoon, according to the bureau.

Local traffic police officers remind residents to keep safe while the cold front approaches. E-bike riders should properly wear helmets when riding on roads, while drivers should properly wear seat belts when driving. It's also important to ensure a safe distance from other cars, while not making frequent lane changes, and slowing down when passing through flooded road sections.

The city is likely to recover from the freezing cold this weekend, when the high is back to over 10 degrees.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
