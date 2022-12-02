﻿
9 community cases, 7 high-risk areas designated in Shanghai

The five confirmed cases with mild conditions and four asymptomatic cases live in Qingpu, Songjiang, Hongkou, Minhang, Xuhui and Jiading districts as well as the Pudong New Area
Imaginechina

Travelers arriving in Shanghai receive PCR testing at Hongqiao Railway Station.

Shanghai on Friday reported nine COVID-19 community cases and designated seven new high-risk areas.

The five confirmed cases with mild conditions and the four asymptomatic cases live in Qingpu, Songjiang, Hongkou, Minhang, Xuhui and Jiading districts as well as the Pudong New Area, according to the Shanghai Health Commission.

The six men and three women, aged between 15 and 52 years, tested abnormal at hospitals after feeling unwell or during recent regular polymerase chain reaction (PCR) screenings. They have been put under quarantined medical observation or are being treated at designated hospitals, the commission said.

Apart from their accommodations, their traces included multiple restaurants, supermarkets, companies, wet markets and convenience stores across the city.

Shen Xinyi / SHINE

A total of 831 close contacts of the new community cases had been traced and placed under central quarantine as of 4pm on Friday. Among them, 478 have tested negative.

Some 157,005 related people have been screened and 154,876 among them have tested negative. Ten items collected from the infected accommodations, among the 162 items and environmental samples have tested positive.

Seven high-risk areas have been designated and put under lockdown, including their homes and places they have been to.

Shanghai reported 26 locally transmitted confirmed cases and 209 local asymptomatic infections for Thursday.

Shen Xinyi / SHINE
