Top medical experts to promote health education

The Shanghai Optical Health Enhancement Center was established on Friday to promote public education in eye health, carry out intervention of targeted populations and enhance patients' self-management ability.

The center at Shanghai Ninth People's Hospital is led by Dr Fan Xianqun, an academician of the China Engineering Academy.

It's one of the first group of six health education centers launched by the local health authority to honor top scientists and experts for their efforts in health promotion and education, and encourage them to make further contributions.

The six academicians are in different medical fields like cardiology, diabetes, eye health, reproduction medicine and digestive diseases, said officials from Shanghai Health Commission.

Dr Jia Weiping from Shanghai Sixth People's Hospital will also lead campaigns in promoting public awareness in diabetes.

She has established a nationwide diabetes prevention and control network by pushing early detection and precise intervention through smart medicine.

By developing a model for people with a genetic risk of diabetes and developing screening genetic chips, the detection of people who are genetically predisposed to diabetes has risen by 34 percent. She also established the world's largest continuous glucose monitoring database, which has 370,000 records, for clinical monitoring and application.

She is also involved in the development of an AI screening and management system for the quick and accurate identification of diabetic retinopathy, a major eye complication of diabetes. The system has been introduced to multiple hospitals in the nation and used by 48 countries.