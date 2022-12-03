﻿
New museum a highlight of Minhang creative park

Shanghai art lovers now have a new paradise to hang out in as the Wu Yiren Art Museum has opened in Minhang District.
Ti Gong

The newly opened Wu Yiren Art Museum

Ti Gong

Shanghai artist Wu Yiren's paintings and calligraphy work are on display.

Shanghai art lovers now have a new paradise to hang out in with the opening of the Wu Yiren Art Museum in Minhang District.

The museum is located in the 728 Space, a cultural and creative park at 728 Guanghua Road that opened on Friday. The whole industrial park is renovated from an old shoe factory built in the 1960s in Zhuanqiao Town of Minhang.

The museum covers the No. 3 and No. 5 buildings in the park, which are connected by a courtyard covered by a panoramic glass ceiling.

Ti Gong

Rattle-drums bearing Wu's calligraphy

The first floor includes a library under the famous brand "City Study" and several public spaces for cultural activities, while the second floor showcases more than 200 pieces of artwork by famous Shanghai painter, calligrapher and engraver Wu Yiren. He was the first director of the Minhang Calligraphy and Painting Academy and is a member of the Chinese Calligraphers Association.

"I'm glad to open an art museum in my hometown," said Wu. "I hope it will host more cultural activities and become an art landmark here."

Ti Gong

Wu's seal-cutting works

The industrial park's operators say they will develop the museum into a platform for cultural exchange, academic research, art education and community cultural services.

More facilities are being built and open to the public in the industrial park, including a pink tennis court, a rainbow ladder connecting the No. 4 and No. 5 buildings, and a rooftop garden and teahouse.

Ti Gong

A ceramic vat featuring Wu's painting and calligraphy

