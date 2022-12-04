﻿
Shanghai relaxes COVID-19 testing requirements for public transport, parks

Shanghai residents will no longer be required to show a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test report from Monday morning for local public transport and outdoor venues.
A woman scans a venue code before entering a Metro station in Shanghai in this photo taken in September.

Shanghai will from Monday scrap some testing requirements in its latest relaxing of COVID-19 control measures.

Citizens will no longer be required to show a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test report from Monday morning to take Metro, buses, ferries and other in-city public transportation, Shanghai's COVID-19 prevention and control authority said on Sunday.

Local parks, scenic spots and other outdoor public venues will also stop checking PCR test report at the entrances.

The measures will be further adjusted according to the national policies and COVID-19 situation, the authority said.

Citizens are still encouraged to scan the venue codes. They should keep wearing masks, maintain social distance and ensure personal hygiene as well as take the COVID vaccines as soon as possible.

The city reported 36 locally transmitted confirmed cases and 450 local asymptomatic infections for Saturday.

Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan, who oversees COVID efforts, said last week the ability of the virus to cause disease was weakening.

She said the country is facing a new situation and new tasks in epidemic prevention and control as the pathogenicity of the Omicron virus weakens, more people are vaccinated and experience in containing the virus is accumulated.

For the time being, steps to ease restrictions have varied across the country.

Apart from Shanghai, multiple cities have relaxed pandemic restrictions and precautionary measures as the country optimizes its prevention policies.

Earlier on Sunday, the city of Nanning, capital of the southern Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, cancelled a requirement for a negative COVID test to take the subway.

On Saturday in Beijing, authorities said the purchase of fever, cough and sore throat medicines no longer required registration. From Wednesday, Beijing residents who do not engage in social activities are no longer required to participate in community nucleic acid screenings if they do not need to leave their homes.

Authorities in various districts in the capital have in recent days announced that people who test positive for the virus can quarantine at home.

Several districts in Guangzhou, capital city of south China's Guangdong Province and one of the epicenters of the recent COVID-19 outbreak, have lifted all lockdowns.

Restrictions are also being slowly phased out in the central urban area of Chongqing.

In terms of quarantine for close contacts of the infected, the governments of Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Chongqing have also allowed self-isolation at home for some close contacts of infections.

Authorities recently announced they would speed up COVID vaccinations for elderly people but many remain reluctant to get the jab.

"Some people have doubts about the safety and effectiveness of the country's new coronavirus vaccine," an article in People's Daily said on Sunday.

"Experts say this perception is wrong," it said, adding that domestically made vaccines were safe.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
Follow Us

