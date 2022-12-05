Winter arrives with light snowfall and persisting low temperatures

Winter has officially begun in Shanghai. Meteorological authorities announced that the city's average temperature has been at or below 10 degrees Celsius for five consecutive days.

CFP

Winter has arrived in Shanghai, technically.

Winter officially begun in Shanghai amid the first snow on November 30. Local meteorological authorities announced on Sunday that the city's average temperature was at or below 10 degrees Celsius for five consecutive days.

The wet and cold weather will linger in the city between Monday and Wednesday while sunshine and clouds are expected to return on Thursday.

Monday was cold with rain and wind. Temperature ranged from 7 to 10 degrees.

The temperature is forecast to rise a little bit beginning Tuesday when the high will climb to 13 degrees and the low around 6.



This year's 21st solar term in the Chinese lunar calendar, daxue, or "great snow," comes on Wednesday. It marks the beginning of the coldest period of the year with increasing precipitation in winter.