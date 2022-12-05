﻿
News / Metro

Fourteen community cases traced in Shanghai

Shanghai on Monday reported 14 COVID-19 community cases, including 12 confirmed infections, and designated a dozen new high-risk areas.
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A passenger shows the green health code to enter a Metro station in Shanghai.

Shanghai on Monday reported 14 COVID-19 community cases and designated a dozen high-risk areas.

The 12 confirmed cases and the two asymptomatic cases live in Putuo, Minhang, Qingpu, Changning, Jiading, Fengxian, Xuhui and Songjiang districts as well as the Pudong New Area, according to the Shanghai Health Commission.

A total of 259 close contacts of the new community cases had been traced and placed under central quarantine as of 4pm on Monday. Among them, 67 have tested negative.

Some 676,901 related people have been screened and all tested negative. Four items collected from the accommodations of the infected, among the 190 items and environmental samples, have tested positive.

Twelve high-risk areas have been designated and put under lockdown, including the homes of the infected persons and the places they have been to.

Shanghai reported 41 locally transmitted confirmed cases and 524 local asymptomatic infections for Sunday.

From Monday, no polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test reports will be required for Metro, buses, ferries, parks, scenic spots and other public transportation and outdoor venues amid a national adjustment in pandemic prevention policies.

Shen Xinyi / SHINE

Shanghai reported 14 community cases in nine districts on Monday.

Shen Xinyi / SHINE

Shanghai designated 12 high-risk areas on Monday.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
﻿
