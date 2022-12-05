Shanghai prepares for annual tomb-sweeping for winter solstice

The winter solstice, or dongzhi, falls on December 22, with the annual tomb-sweeping period set to begin in Shanghai. Reservations are required to visit cemeteries on peak days.

The annual tomb-sweeping period in Shanghai starts on Monday for dongzhi, or winter solstice, with reservations mandatory for visits to cemeteries across the city during the six tomb-sweeping peak days, the city's civil affairs authorities announced on Monday.

Winter Solstice, like Qingming Festival, is a time when people pay respects to their ancestors in China. It falls on December 22 this year.

Traffic congestion is predicted in some areas of the city during the period.

Residents are called on to avoid peak days for visits, and follow COVID-19 prevention and control measures.

The number of tomb sweepers is estimated to peak between December 17 and 22, and reservations for visits to local cemeteries will open from 8am on December 9, the Shanghai Civil Affairs Bureau said.

A 72-hour negative PCR report is required.