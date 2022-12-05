Three minutes of sirens sound in mourning of Chinese leader Jiang Zemin

Three-minute air defense sirens will fill the air across the city tomorrow in mourning of former Chinese leader Jiang Zemin.

Three-minute air defense sirens will fill the air across the city tomorrow in mourning of former Chinese leader Jiang Zemin.

According to the national proclamation, the memorial meeting of Jiang will be held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, at 10am on Tuesday.

All people in China will observe a three-minute silence in memory of Jiang with steam whistles and air defense sirens being heard.

The sirens will not be sounded in the areas of Shanghai Pudong International Airport and Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport.

All financial trading, including securities and futures market, money market and gold market, will be stopped during the three minutes, the People's Bank of China and the China Securities Regulatory Commission said on Sunday.

Jiang passed away due to leukemia and multiple organ failure in Shanghai at 12:13pm on November 30, 2022, at the age of 96.

