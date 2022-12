A 38-year-old-man was injured in a car accident, after driving off an elevated road in Shanghai. Police rushed to the scene, saving the man. Further investigation is under way.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A man was injured on Monday after driving his car off an elevated road in Shanghai's downtown Huangpu District, according to local police.

The accident took place around 6pm at the Luban Road entrance to the North-South Elevated Road.

The 38-year-old man, surnamed Ji, was rushed to the hospital as soon as possible.

Further investigation about the incident is ongoing, according to the police.