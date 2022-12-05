﻿
Shanghai's young volunteers reach 2.57 million, covering a wide range of services

Covering a range of services from charity to COVID-prevention, the number of Shanghai's young volunteers has reached 2.57 million, marking the 37th International Volunteer Day.
Jiang Xiaowei

A chart showing the development of the city's young volunteers was unveiled on Monday.

Shanghai has registered nearly 2.57 million young volunteers aged between 18 and 40. They have been providing services in a wide range of sectors from environmental protection to sports, the Shanghai Youth League announced on Monday, marking the 37th International Volunteer Day.

The total amount of service has lasted over 12.3 million hours over the past 30 years, and they have become a brilliant card of the city, the youth league said.

Their services covers areas such as big sporting events, poverty alleviation, COVID-19 prevention and control, rural revitalization and ecological protection, to list some.

Wu Minxia, an Olympic diving champion, Olympic sailing champion Xu Lijia, volunteer representatives, and officials of the youth league unveiled a pedigree chart of the city's volunteers on Monday in celebration of the day.

