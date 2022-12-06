﻿
City News Service promoted in international school event

Shanghai's newly launched news and service platform teamed up with Yew Chung International School of Shanghai to interact with foreign and Chinese families.
Shanghai's newly launched news and service platform, City News Service, teamed up with Yew Chung International School of Shanghai to interact with foreign and Chinese families at Pudong Shangri-La, Shanghai, over the weekend.

City News Service, under the guidance of the Shanghai Information Office and launched by Shanghai Daily, aims to provide information to the city's expat population, helping simplify the process of getting acclimatized to and navigating through life in Shanghai.

"It's very exciting to know that City News Service has been launched, which will surely benefit families who are in need of various information, resources and services in English and we look forward to more stories of expat families being featured on the platform," said Islet Xu, senior marketing chief of YCYW Education Group.

A special booth was set up at the YCYW TEDx event, which provides an opportunity for those with interest in Yew Chung and Yew Wah schools. Special print pages of City News Service were distributed on site, and participants got souvenirs for taking part in interactive activities.

City News Service can be accessed via the web address www.citynewsservice.cn or the official WeChat account, City News Service.

