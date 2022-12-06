Digital platform upgraded, providing convenient services for the disabled

A service platform aimed at providing a better quality of life for the disabled has been upgraded. It allows for a range of services from ramp locations to legal counseling.

A service platform creating barrier-free experiences, in a wide range of areas for the city's disabled has undergone upgrades.

The services on the platform relies on a digital interface and gives consideration to the real needs of the disabled, covering areas such as transportation, medical treatment and legal consultation.

It aims to make life easier and more convenient for the disabled and helps them get involved in social life equally, the Shanghai Disabled Persons' Federation said.

It is estimated that there are about 600,000 disabled people in the city.

The new version includes a map enabling people to check barrier-free toilets, elevators and ramps within a 5-kilometer distance, with detailed information like addresses, photos and opening hours attached.

It also includes medicine dispensing service by volunteers in emergency cases. The disabled can also forward demands on employment, rehabilitation and barrier-free renovations via the platform after the upgrade.

Their wishes maybe fulfilled after released on the platform.