﻿
News / Metro

10 community cases reported as Shanghai eases PCR checks

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  19:54 UTC+8, 2022-12-06       0
Shanghai on Tuesday reported 10 COVID-19 community cases, including nine confirmed infections, and designated 10 new high-risk areas amid a trend to relax testing inspections.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  19:54 UTC+8, 2022-12-06       0
10 community cases reported as Shanghai eases PCR checks
Imaginechina

Travelers undergo a check of their polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test reports after arriving at Shanghai South Railway Station.

Shanghai on Tuesday reported 10 COVID-19 community cases and designated 10 new high-risk areas amid a trend to relax testing inspections.

The nine confirmed cases and the asymptomatic case live in Minhang, Jing'an, Huangpu, Jiading, Fengxian, Qingpu and Yangpu districts, according to the Shanghai Health Commission.

A total of 108 close contacts of the new community cases had been traced and placed under central quarantine as of 4pm on Tuesday. Among them, 82 have tested negative.

Some 84,791 related people have been screened and 84,752 tested negative. Three items collected from the accommodations of the infected, among the 146 items and environmental samples, have tested positive.

Ten high-risk areas have been designated and put under lockdown, including the homes of the infected persons and the places they have been to.

10 community cases reported as Shanghai eases PCR checks
Shen Xinyi / SHINE

Shanghai reported 10 community cases in seven districts on Tuesday.

Shanghai reported 41 locally transmitted confirmed cases and 536 local asymptomatic infections for Monday.

From Monday, no polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test reports are required for Metro, buses, ferries, parks, scenic spots and other public transportation and outdoor venues as part of a national adjustment in pandemic prevention policies.

More public venues in Shanghai scrapped nucleic acid testing requirements from Tuesday. A negative PCR test report is now only required at a batch of venues, including eateries, schools, hospitals and entertainment venues.

However, people traveling or returning to Shanghai from other provinces are still required to receive a PCR test upon arrival and banned from entering a list of public venues, including eateries, supermarkets and entertainment venues, for five days.

10 community cases reported as Shanghai eases PCR checks
Shen Xinyi / SHINE

Shanghai designated 10 high-risk areas on Tuesday.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
Fengxian
Yangpu
Minhang
Huangpu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     