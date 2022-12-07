﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai's water source project wins top national award

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  16:28 UTC+8, 2022-12-07       0
Shanghai's tap water source project "Upstream on the Huangpu River" has won China's top engineering prize for its social and ecological benefits to the megacity.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  16:28 UTC+8, 2022-12-07       0
Shanghai's water source project wins top national award
Ti Gong

The Jinze Reservoir, which supplies cleaner water to some 6.7 million residents in Shanghai's suburban districts.

Shanghai's tap water source project "Upstream on the Huangpu River" has won China's top engineering prize for its social and ecological benefits to the megacity.

The Huangpu River Upstream Water Source Project, one of the city's four water sources, mainly includes the new Jinze reservoir along the Taipu River in Qingpu District and two major pipelines connecting with the city's main Qingcaosha Reservoir.

The project designed by the Shanghai Engineering Design Institute, the city's major infrastructure designer, has won the 19th and latest Jeme Tien-yow Civil Engineering Prize.

The prize is named after Zhan Tianyou (1861-1919), or Jeme Tien-yow, the chief engineer responsible for the construction of the first railway in China without foreign assistance and is known as the "Father of China's Railways."

The water project is mainly supplying some 6.7 million residents in the city's outlying Jinshan, Fengxian, Songjiang, Minhang and Qingpu districts. In case of an emergency water quality issue at the Qingcaosha Reservoir affecting the city's main water source, the Jinze reservoir can supply safe water to the city's downtown areas, according to the institute.

Previously, suburban areas got their tap water directly from the central Huangpu River, but it was of poor quality and at high risk of pollution.

Seventy percent of the city's drinking water is now provided by the Qingcaosha, Dongfeng Xisha and Chenghang reservoirs, while the Jinze reservoir is supplying the rest.

Shanghai's water source project wins top national award
Imaginechina

A new pump station for the Jinze Reservoir tap water source.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
Fengxian
Jinshan
Minhang
Songjiang
Huangpu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     