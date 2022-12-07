How to apply for home quarantine when arriving in Shanghai from overseas

After a five-day central quarantine, people arriving from overseas can apply for home quarantine for the rest three days.

People from overseas arriving in Shanghai should undergo a five-day central quarantine and a three-day health observation which can be done at their residences if they meet home quarantine requirements.

If you have a residence in Shanghai

When you arrive at the central quarantine site, you can tell the staff there that you'd like to do three-day home quarantine after finishing the five days of isolation.

Staff at the quarantine site will contact the subdistrict and help you apply. The subdistrict authority will decide whether to approve your application based on home quarantine requirements.

Each district has different rules. Those undergoing home observation should strictly stay indoors and do PCR tests as required. If you live with others, they should stay at home as well.

If you don't have a residence in Shanghai

You will have to spend the three-day health observation in a quarantine hotel.