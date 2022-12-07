﻿
News / Metro

How to apply for home quarantine when arriving in Shanghai from overseas

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  18:06 UTC+8, 2022-12-07       0
After a five-day central quarantine, people arriving from overseas can apply for home quarantine for the rest three days.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  18:06 UTC+8, 2022-12-07       0

People from overseas arriving in Shanghai should undergo a five-day central quarantine and a three-day health observation which can be done at their residences if they meet home quarantine requirements.

If you have a residence in Shanghai

When you arrive at the central quarantine site, you can tell the staff there that you'd like to do three-day home quarantine after finishing the five days of isolation.

Staff at the quarantine site will contact the subdistrict and help you apply. The subdistrict authority will decide whether to approve your application based on home quarantine requirements.

Each district has different rules. Those undergoing home observation should strictly stay indoors and do PCR tests as required. If you live with others, they should stay at home as well.

If you don't have a residence in Shanghai

You will have to spend the three-day health observation in a quarantine hotel.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     