﻿
News / Metro

Giant whale to be revived in Metaverse in Shanghai museum

﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  20:12 UTC+8, 2022-12-07       0
A giant whale, the exhibit based on a 24-meter fin whale specimen at the Shanghai Natural History Museum, will be restored to life in the metaverse world with new technology.
﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  20:12 UTC+8, 2022-12-07       0

A giant whale, the star exhibit based on a 24-meter fin whale specimen at the Shanghai Natural History Museum, will be restored to life in the world of the metaverse with new technology.

It aims to offer visitors an interactive and immersive tour in the future, and along with it, other rare animal specimens in the museum will also be revived in the virtual world, said the museum and Lenovo, the project's tech developer.

Giant whale to be revived in Metaverse in Shanghai museum
Ti Gong

The 24-meta whale specimen, the biggest of its kind in China, is shown in the Shanghai Natural History Museum.

It fits well with Shanghai's strategy to develop the metaverse industry with an expected output of 350 billion yuan (US$50 billion) in 2025 and cultivate applications in the culture, tourism and education sectors.

The virtual fin whale will enhance the technical and interesting nature of the exhibits in the museum, offer a new immersive viewing experience for visitors, and explore a new paradigm for nature education, said both sides.

The 24-meter whale specimen, consisting of more than 200 bones and weighing 3 tons, is the first confirmed "revived" animal in the virtual world, which will debut next year.

The metaverse application covers four layers of creation including positioning, geometric structure, texture representation and semantic information. It adopts technologies like a metaverse content editor, high-precision simulation cloud rendering technology and augmented reality (AR) equipment to model, render and display the specimen.

It will "restore the fin whale's pre-life state and recreate its swimming and playful appearance in the ocean," said Lenovo Group Ltd.

Lenovo, the world's biggest computer maker, is expanding its business to find new growth engines, including the metaverse.

The Shanghai Natural History Museum is embracing innovation in various kinds of exhibitions and nature education and boosting biodiversity, officials said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Shanghai Natural History Museum
Lenovo
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     