Sightseeing cruise opens on Suzhou Creek, expansion in future

Shanghai welcomes its first Suzhou Creek cruise. The passenger boats will takes residents and tourists up the river with four docks in operation, and more on the way.

Shanghai residents and tourists will be able to enjoy the enchanting scenery of the Suzhou Creek not only on foot, but also by cruise from December 15.

The vicissitudes of the city are concentrated in the meandering of the river, which nurtures the people of Shanghai, and is a silent witness to its development.

Following a debut of the cruise tour in November, residents are now able to board on the "floating parlor on water" from December 15, Shanghai Jiushi (Group) Co Ltd, operator of the cruise tour, announced on Friday.

There are two options so far – one lasting an hour and the other 30 minutes. The former sails between the piers of Changfeng Park and Changhua Road, while the other runs between Waitanyuan (the origin of the Bund) Pier and Sihang Warehouse Pier.

At present, only these four piers have been put into operation.

The route will connect eight piers in the future: Waitanyuan, Sihang Warehouse, Changhua Road, Xikang Road, Mengqing Garden, Zhongshan Park, Changfeng Park and Danba Road.

The creek, known as the mother river of the city, bears the reminiscence of generations.

Ti Gong

It is a journey into the city's past, present and future, enabling people to savor the unique splendor of haipai (Shanghai-style) culture. It also opens a window for tourists to savor the history and cultural essence of the city.



The routes string together a number of old and new, famous and niche cultural and tourist pearls, and historical remains of the city in Huangpu, Jing'an, Changning, Putuo and Hongkou districts.

These include historic buildings, blocks, industrial remains and public cultural spaces.

The Sihang Warehouse Battle Memorial, the Zhapu Road Bridge, Fairmont Peace Hotel, Shanghai Customs House, the Fuxin Flour Mill, General Post Office Building, Tian An 1000 Trees, M50 art hub, Shanghai Mint Museum and Xinhe Textile Plant are some of the attractions on the list.

Ten ships will be put into operation, each accommodating either 11 or 20 passengers.

A 60-minute trip costs 100 yuan (US$14.37) per adult, and is half for children aged between 7 and 14. The fare for a 30-minute trip is 60 yuan per adult, and the same discount applies for children.

4 Photos | View Slide Show ›







Tickets can be purchased via the WeChat account and mini program of "Suzhou Creek Tourism" 48 hours prior to the trip.

Jiushi said customized tour services will be launched when everything's ready, and the number of ships will increase in the second half of next year.

Powered by lithium iron phosphate storage batteries, the ships are also environmental friendly.

Suzhou Creek holds a special place in the hearts of Shanghai residents. The region's silks and ceramics were carried along the Maritime Silk Road in the Tang Dynasty (AD 618-907), and centuries later the area became an early industrial hub of the city.

Since Shanghai was forced to open its port in 1843, the creek has been the backdrop for dramatic landmarks in the city's history. It was the scene of wartime suffering and the birthplace of China's earliest national industries.

Its industrial heritage left the creek's water murky in the 1980s. Cleaning up the pollution and redeveloping its banks have been projects underway for years. Riverside areas spanning 42 kilometers along the creek have now become the "backyard garden" of local citizens.

Ti Gong

If you go:

1. 60-minute trip: 100 yuan for adults and 50 yuan for children aged between 7 and 14

2. 30-minute trip: 60 yuan for adults and 30 yuan for children aged between 7 and 14

3. Tickets can be purchased via the WeChat account and mini program of "Suzhou Creek Tourism" 48 hours prior to the trips

4. Service hotline: 400-690-0520