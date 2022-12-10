﻿
Shanghai's Metro network on fast track again

Shanghai's Metro network will resume full normal operations from Monday, when the Shanghai International Circuit Station of Metro Line 11 in Jiading District reopens.
Shanghai's Metro network will resume full normal operations from Monday, when the Shanghai International Circuit Station of Metro Line 11 in Jiading District reopens, Shanghai Shentong Metro Group announced on Saturday.

Metro riders are no longer required to provide health codes and negative polymerase chain reaction test results after they get off trains on the Kunshan section of Line 11.

Meanwhile, the city's long-distance coach service is gradually back to normal.

Bus services from Shanghai to Yixing, neighboring Jiangsu Province, have resumed with four journeys operated daily, according to the city's long-distance bus service operator.

Other routes from Shanghai to Taizhou, Muyang and Sihong, all in Jiangsu, Guangde in Anhui Province, Lanxi in Zhejiang Province and Changzhi in Shanxi Province have resumed as well.

Interprovincial bus services between Shanghai and Cixi, Ningbo, Pinghu, and Shaoxing in Zhejiang, Changshu and Zhangjiagang in Jiangsu will resume from Monday as well.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
