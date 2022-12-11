﻿
Marriage registration to be open on holidays in 2023

Lovebirds in the city will be able to tie the knot on some major holidays in 2023, Shanghai's civil affairs authorities announced over the weekend.
Marriage registration centers across the city will remain open on New Year's Day (January 1), May Day (May 1) and the National Day (October 1), according to the Shanghai Civil Affairs Bureau.

They will suspend registration services on December 31, 2022, and January 2, the remaining two days of the New Year's Day holiday, and between January 21 and 27 for the Spring Festival holiday with service resumed on January 28 and 29.

For the May Day holiday, they will be closed between April 29 and 30, and May 2 and 3, with service provided on April 23 and May 6 as alternatives.

During the Dragon Boat Festival holiday, service will not be provided between June 22 and 24, and will be back to normal on June 25.

For the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday and National Day holiday, there is no registration service in the city on September 29 and 30, and between October 2 and 6, according to the bureau.

Reservation prior to registration is recommended to avoid peak days and hours, the bureau said.

It can be made on Shanghai's one-stop government affairs service portal (https://zwdt.sh.gov.cn/govPortals/index.do), the Suishenban app, the WeChat account of Shanghai Civil Affairs Bureau and the Alipay app.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
﻿
