﻿
News / Metro

Full steam ahead in contact lens surgery

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  15:07 UTC+8, 2022-12-11       0
Local medical experts are adapting 3D navigation technology for implantable contact lens surgery, the Pujiang Ophthalmology Forum in the city has heard.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  15:07 UTC+8, 2022-12-11       0

Local medical experts are adapting 3D navigation technology for implantable contact lens surgery, the Pujiang Ophthalmology Forum in the city was told over the weekend.

During the surgery, doctors looked at the screen with 3D glasses instead of using a microscope. Such an approach can reduce the intensity of light, making patients more comfortable and suffering less photic injuries, experts told the forum.

The forum focuses on new technology, new treatments and new theories.

ICL is better for people with serious myopia or corneal conditions unsuitable for laser-assisted operation, experts said.

Full steam ahead in contact lens surgery
Ti Gong

Dr Lian Jingcai from Guangzheng Xinshijie Eye Hospital makes a speech at the Pujiang Ophthalmology Forum.

"China is the country with the largest number of patients suffering eye diseases," said Dr Lian Jingcai from Guangzheng Xinshijie Eye Hospital.

"There are over 1 billion people suffering three major eye problems – myopia, dry eyes and cataract. The prevalence of myopia among minors in China is 54 percent, calling for early and regular intervention, diagnosis and treatment. The unbalanced medical resources also results in different treatment capability in different regions."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     