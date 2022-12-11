Full steam ahead in contact lens surgery

Local medical experts are adapting 3D navigation technology for implantable contact lens surgery, the Pujiang Ophthalmology Forum in the city has heard.

Local medical experts are adapting 3D navigation technology for implantable contact lens surgery, the Pujiang Ophthalmology Forum in the city was told over the weekend.

During the surgery, doctors looked at the screen with 3D glasses instead of using a microscope. Such an approach can reduce the intensity of light, making patients more comfortable and suffering less photic injuries, experts told the forum.

The forum focuses on new technology, new treatments and new theories.

ICL is better for people with serious myopia or corneal conditions unsuitable for laser-assisted operation, experts said.

Ti Gong

"China is the country with the largest number of patients suffering eye diseases," said Dr Lian Jingcai from Guangzheng Xinshijie Eye Hospital.

"There are over 1 billion people suffering three major eye problems – myopia, dry eyes and cataract. The prevalence of myopia among minors in China is 54 percent, calling for early and regular intervention, diagnosis and treatment. The unbalanced medical resources also results in different treatment capability in different regions."