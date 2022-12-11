Show by special children does not skip a beat

A performance with African drums at a charity Christmas gala on Saturday night given by eight children with autism, Down syndrome or development delays earned much applause.

Dong Jun / SHINE

On the stage and facing hundreds of Chinese and international guests, the children didn't feel timid. Instead they were excited and eager to show their talent.



"I am not nervous, I am very happy," said Yi Yi, one of the eight children and leader of the small group. "We have played many times."

All the children are patients at Tongji University's Yangzhi Rehabilitation Hospital, which adopts art rehabilitation as a type of psychological treatment to encourage children to participate in social activities through artistic methods and expression.

The African drums, part of music therapy, is the most popular treatment among children.



They are invited to give the performance at the gala after Shanghai Daily carried an article about their stories on October 21, which was read by the gala organizer.

Dong Jun / SHINE

"I am so happy that my daughter can stand on the stage and play with other kids," said the mother of 14-year-old Yuele, who has Down syndrome.

"The music they played tonight is over four minutes, which is not easy even for ordinary children. All the parents who come with them tonight are happy. We are excited about each step of improvement they have made."

Officials from The Expatriate Center (TEC), which invited thee children to play on the gala, expressed their surprise at the good performance.

"We are all touched by these children's performance tonight," said Linda Painan, chairperson of TEC, a non-profit organization dedicated to serving the international community in Shanghai.

"Everyone is so touched that those who need help are standing on the stage to help other children. It is such an amazing act of love."

Dejan Marinkovic and his wife warmly applauded the children.

"They touch me on the bottom of my heart," said Marinkovic, who is from Serbia. "I wish all the best of the kids and will do my best to help them."