Pudong releases list of planned volunteer projects

More than 100 volunteer projects are on the official agenda of Shanghai's Pudong New Area.

Authorities, subdistricts and towns in the new area have recently released 113 volunteer project plans, aiming to covering more than 1,300 neighborhoods and hundreds of public venues by the end of March 2023.

Projects highlighted on the agenda include reading books for the visually impaired, improving the digital literacy of the elderly and popularizing quantum physics amongst teenagers.

Additionally, the Oriental Pearl TV Tower, the China Maritime Museum, Gongli Hospital and five other venues have been added to a list of volunteer service sites.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
Pudong
Oriental Pearl TV Tower
﻿
