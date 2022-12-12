﻿
TCM helps achieve quicker recovery from surgery

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  16:34 UTC+8, 2022-12-12
Traditional Chinese medicines can play an important role in enhancing Western medicine's treatment effects and reducing post-operation pain and complications.
Traditional Chinese medicines like acupuncture, herbal soup and exercise can play an important role in enhancing Western medicine's treatment effects and reducing post-operation pain and complications.

Local medical experts have introduced the combination of TCM and Western medicine to reduce surgery trauma and ensure a quicker recovery. New achievements, new technology and new methods have been tried and adopted in clinical practice.

To enhance medical development and ensure safety and efficacy, the Shanghai Association of Chinese Integrative Medicine set up the first commission on enhanced recovery after surgery (ERAS) with participation from multiple hospitals to carry out basic and clinical research to establish guidelines to regulate and direct clinical practice, said Dr Feng Shouquan from the Shanghai Yueyang Hospital of Integrated Traditional Chinese and Western Medicine, director of the new commission.

The combination of TCM and Western medicine has helped doctors carry out super minimally-invasive surgeries in certain fields.

Anesthesia through acupuncture and medicine allows doctors to do surgery without conducting tracheal intubation. The practice helps patients better endure surgery, suffer less trauma and potential complications from anesthesia, and have a quicker recovery period, according to Dr Zhou Jia from Yueyang Hospital, the leading facility for acupuncture anesthesia in China.

"Studies found the dosage of anesthesia medicine can drop by 70 percent for heart and lung surgery if using acupuncture anesthesia, which can sedate, control pain, stabilize circulation and protect organs," Zhou said. "Proper use of TCM can help achieve ERAS, which allows patients to wake up quickly and eat and drink soon after surgery while enjoying a shorter hospitalization time and lower medical costs. We are doing more evidence-based research to testify TCM's effects in ERAS for further promotion and international recognition."

﻿
Top ﻿
     