﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai kicks off construction of phase III wet waste recycling project

Xinhua
  19:57 UTC+8, 2022-12-12       0
Construction on the third phase of a bioenergy recycling project in Shanghai, to treat and reuse the city's wet waste more efficiently, kicked off Sunday.
Xinhua
  19:57 UTC+8, 2022-12-12       0
Shanghai kicks off construction of phase III wet waste recycling project
Thepaper.cn

Rendering of the third phase of the wet waste recycling project.

Construction on the third phase of a bioenergy recycling project in Shanghai, to treat and reuse the city's wet waste more efficiently, kicked off Sunday.

With an investment of 1.657 billion yuan (237.45 million US dollars), the third phase of the Shanghai bioenergy recycling center will cover an area of 19.94 hectares in the Laogang ecological and environmental protection base in the Pudong New Area.

The project, scheduled for completion in May 2025, is expected to handle 2,000 tons of wet waste per day.

According to Shanghai Chengtou Environment Group Corporation, the project's investor, the third phase of the plant will be able to produce more than 3,600 tons of crude oil, 20,000 tons of carbon-based organic fertilizer and 80,000 tons of compressed natural gas annually.

The first and the second phases of the project have already been put into operation, with a total capacity of 2,500 tons of daily wet waste disposal.

In an effort to improve waste disposal efficiency, Shanghai introduced its first regulation on domestic waste management on July 1, 2019, making garbage sorting compulsory.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Xiang
Pudong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     