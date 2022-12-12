Bye-bye to venue codes, high-risk areas in Shanghai

Venue code scanning, once a daily routine for local citizens, will be scrapped at most public venues in Shanghai in a further relaxation of the city's COVID-19 control measures.

Imaginechina

Venue code scanning, once a daily routine for Shanghai citizens, will be scrapped at most public venues in the city in a further relaxation of local COVID-19 control measures.

From Tuesday, venue code check will only be required at elderly-care homes, child welfare centers, medical facilities, schools (including kindergartens), as well as other places with special COVID prevention requirements.

Government bodies, large enterprises and some other sites can continue with venue code and other COVID checks according to their own needs.

The code was initiated in Shanghai during the pandemic resurgence early this year to trace close contacts of positive cases as well as check the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) report and health code at the entrances of public venues and on public transport.

Also from Tuesday, Shanghai will have no COVID-19 high-risk areas.



The lockdown will be lifted on the city's last seven such areas after midnight on Monday.



It means the entire city will enter the regular COVID-19 prevention and control stage, the municipal government announced on its official WeChat account.

