﻿
News / Metro

English book on Shanghai wetland ecology published during COP15

﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  21:35 UTC+8, 2022-12-12       0
An English book on Shanghai's ecological preservation was released at this years COP15 in Montreal. It takes a comprehensive look at the role of wetlands in urban development.
﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  21:35 UTC+8, 2022-12-12       0
English book on Shanghai wetland ecology published during COP15
Ti Gong

The book cover of a newly published English version about Shanghai's urban wetland ecology. The Chinese version was published last June.

Featuring artistic paintings and scientific writing, an English book focused on Shanghai's urban wetland ecology was published on Monday in Montreal, Canada during part two of the 15th meeting of the Conference of Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity (COP15).

It's an English version of the Chinese book published last year, which won the "2022 Shanghai Science Popularization Book Award."

Named "Shanghai Urban Wetland Ecology: The Harmony of Nature and Humanity," the book compares various wetland types in Shanghai, and explores the secrets of creatures nurtured by wetlands.

It also provides an overview of the ecosystem services that wetlands provide to humans, such as provisioning, regulating, supporting, and cultural services, which enable regions south of the Yangtze River to be "a land of fish and rice."

As a mega-city located at the mouth of the Yangtze River and facing the East China Sea, Shanghai has rich and diverse wetland resources, which are undoubtedly the most important urban ecological substrate.

Shanghai will be the only city representative to demonstrate its ideas related to biology and ecology conservation during the ongoing COP15.

On Wednesday (Montreal time), featuring Shanghai's biodiversity preservation achievements, a themed space will be set up at the meeting hall. Experts and officials from Shanghai will be there to deliver speeches and share Shanghai's approaches and practices.

English book on Shanghai wetland ecology published during COP15
Ti Gong

Shanghai's financial zone is also a part of the city's urban wetland ecology.

English book on Shanghai wetland ecology published during COP15
Ti Gong

Wetland birds

English book on Shanghai wetland ecology published during COP15
Ti Gong

Beautiful pictures highlight Shanghai's rich wetland ecosystem.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Yangtze River
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     