English book on Shanghai wetland ecology published during COP15

An English book on Shanghai's ecological preservation was released at this years COP15 in Montreal. It takes a comprehensive look at the role of wetlands in urban development.

Ti Gong

Featuring artistic paintings and scientific writing, an English book focused on Shanghai's urban wetland ecology was published on Monday in Montreal, Canada during part two of the 15th meeting of the Conference of Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity (COP15).

It's an English version of the Chinese book published last year, which won the "2022 Shanghai Science Popularization Book Award."

Named "Shanghai Urban Wetland Ecology: The Harmony of Nature and Humanity," the book compares various wetland types in Shanghai, and explores the secrets of creatures nurtured by wetlands.

It also provides an overview of the ecosystem services that wetlands provide to humans, such as provisioning, regulating, supporting, and cultural services, which enable regions south of the Yangtze River to be "a land of fish and rice."

As a mega-city located at the mouth of the Yangtze River and facing the East China Sea, Shanghai has rich and diverse wetland resources, which are undoubtedly the most important urban ecological substrate.

Shanghai will be the only city representative to demonstrate its ideas related to biology and ecology conservation during the ongoing COP15.

On Wednesday (Montreal time), featuring Shanghai's biodiversity preservation achievements, a themed space will be set up at the meeting hall. Experts and officials from Shanghai will be there to deliver speeches and share Shanghai's approaches and practices.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong