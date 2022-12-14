﻿
Shanghai's earliest high-tech park moves to metaverse

Shanghai's earliest high-tech park, located in Taopu City, Putuo District, opened its metaverse space on Wednesday to better serve companies and attract investors.
Ti Gong

The metaverse space of the Future Island High-tech Park in Putuo District.

Shanghai's earliest high-tech park opened its metaverse space on Wednesday to better serve companies and attract investors.

The annual industrial expo of the Future Island High-tech Park in Putuo District, which was initially developed in 1999, began on Wednesday on the virtual reality world for the first time.

A futuristic headquarters of the park was unveiled in the metaverse space, which will open permanently for visits, policy consultation and promotion of new products round the clock.

More than 30 companies based in the park – mainly those involved in manufacturing, new materials and culture – will display their new products and technologies as well as communicate with each other in the metaverse world through Friday.

The park in Taopu City was the city's earliest high-tech park. It has been labeled as a demonstration innovation park of Shanghai.

Multinational enterprises, such as Schneider Electric, Konecranes and Thorlabs, have been developing rapidly in the park.

Ti Gong

Scan the QR code to enter the metaverse space of the high-tech park.

﻿
﻿
