Tax questions for foreign nationals to be answered on City News Service

A detailed guide about Shanghai's tax service for expatriates will be launched on the City News Service (www.citynewsservice.cn) soon.

It is expected to make clear the process of how Shanghai's tax payments are collected and what is special for the expat community in tax payments.

The guide, produced in partnership with the Shanghai Tax Service of the State Taxation Administration, offers useful information and step-by-step instructions regarding questions such as "how does a foreign individual register for the Individual Income Tax app" and "can foreigners who are tax residents enjoy tax-free treatment, including housing subsidies, language training and children's education fees, along with special additional deductions?"

The guide is divided into three categories to provide tailored Q&A for foreign residents, employees and visitors.

Shanghai is an important contributor to China's tax income, of which the foreign community plays an active role in not only tax payment but also job creation and innovation cultivation.

According to the annual list of the city's top 100 foreign-invested enterprises in terms of income, imports and exports, tax payment and employment, leading foreign companies play a vital role in driving the city's economy.

In 2021, a total of 253 foreign companies made the list, contributing 47.3 percent of the trade volume of foreign enterprises as well as 34.75 percent of operating income, 34.67 percent of tax payment, and 18.54 percent of employment.

By the end of 2021, 831 multinational companies had set up their regional headquarters in Shanghai while 506 foreign-invested research and development centers had chosen the city as their home, making Shanghai the largest base for foreign companies in China.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
