﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai education facilities shift to online from Monday

﻿ Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  11:44 UTC+8, 2022-12-17       0
Shanghai's primary and secondary schools as well as kindergartens and nurseries will move their teaching online from Monday, based on the latest pandemic control requirements.
﻿ Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  11:44 UTC+8, 2022-12-17       0

Shanghai's primary and secondary schools as well as kindergartens and nurseries will move their teaching online from Monday, based on the latest COVID-19 pandemic control requirements, the city's education authority announced on Saturday.

All students, except graduating students at junior and senior high schools, will take online classes, according to the Shanghai Education Commission.

Graduating students at junior and senior high schools can go to their campuses to attend classes in person, but they can also apply to their schools for study at home, the commission added.

It asks schools to offer live-streamed and recorded classes for students at home.

Local kindergartens and nurseries will stop accepting children into their campuses from Monday too. They are asked to provide guidance on child rearing to families via the Internet.

Families with difficulties in taking care of children at home can apply to schools, kindergartens or nurseries for campus study.

Schools will arrange teachers to take care of such students on campus, help them with taking online classes and serve them lunch.

Kindergartens and nurseries will also provide childcare services for such families.

Vocational schools are asked to take similar measures.

In answer to questions on its WeChat account about finals examinations, the commission said all primary schools will cancel the tests and evaluate students based on their class performance and homework throughout the semester. The commission also encouraged schools of other grades to do the same.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     