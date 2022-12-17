Shanghai education facilities shift to online from Monday

Shanghai's primary and secondary schools as well as kindergartens and nurseries will move their teaching online from Monday, based on the latest pandemic control requirements.

Shanghai's primary and secondary schools as well as kindergartens and nurseries will move their teaching online from Monday, based on the latest COVID-19 pandemic control requirements, the city's education authority announced on Saturday.

All students, except graduating students at junior and senior high schools, will take online classes, according to the Shanghai Education Commission.

Graduating students at junior and senior high schools can go to their campuses to attend classes in person, but they can also apply to their schools for study at home, the commission added.

It asks schools to offer live-streamed and recorded classes for students at home.

Local kindergartens and nurseries will stop accepting children into their campuses from Monday too. They are asked to provide guidance on child rearing to families via the Internet.

Families with difficulties in taking care of children at home can apply to schools, kindergartens or nurseries for campus study.

Schools will arrange teachers to take care of such students on campus, help them with taking online classes and serve them lunch.

Kindergartens and nurseries will also provide childcare services for such families.

Vocational schools are asked to take similar measures.

In answer to questions on its WeChat account about finals examinations, the commission said all primary schools will cancel the tests and evaluate students based on their class performance and homework throughout the semester. The commission also encouraged schools of other grades to do the same.