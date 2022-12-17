﻿
Shanghai Tower to create metaverse space

China's tallest building will embrace the latest technologies with the opening of a metaverse space, according to a forum held on Friday.
Ti Gong

Alexander Brandt and AiAi, a virtual character he designed.

China's tallest building will embrace the latest technologies with the opening of a metaverse space, according to a forum held on Friday.

Shanghai Tower, at the height of 632 meters, will work with Xenario to create a 3,500-square-meter metaverse space where a virtual girl AiAi will lead visitors to explore the co-existence of artificial intelligence and human beings in the future.

The space, comprising the 102th and 106th floors, will feature an immersive experience with a storyline, interactive activities with robots, performance, exhibitions and more.

Alexander Brandt, who designed AiAi, said the character is an independent lady who can chat and interact with visitors.

The space is set to open around the middle of 2023.

Shanghai's metaverse industry revenue is expected to hit 350 billion yuan (US$50 billion) in 2025, featuring ten metaverse companies with global influence.

Ti Gong

AiAi is designed as an independent lady.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
Shanghai Tower
