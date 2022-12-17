How at-risk people should deal with COVID-19 infection

With more and more people infected with COVID-19, there's particular concern about vulnerable groups such as children, pregnant and breastfeeding women, and people with illnesses.

With more and more people infected with COVID-19, there is particular concern about vulnerable groups such as children, pregnant and breastfeeding women, people undergoing surgery, cancer patients and those with chronic diseases. Doctors from Jiahui International Hospital give their answers.

Children

COVID-19 does not have an incubation period, so the initial fever will be the highest. The course of the disease is 3 to 5 days.



The following methods can be used to treat the fever:

It is not recommended to give medicine to children with a fever below 38.5°C. In this case, physical cooling methods are recommended, such as cool-water baths.

Use one type of fever medication at a time. If one is effective, it is not recommended to alternate between medications or to use it with cold medications containing similar fever-reducing ingredients. It is not recommended to use cough medication without input from a physician.

For children younger than 3 months, use physical cooling methods such as cool-water baths.

For children aged 3 to 6 months, use paracetamol according to the instructions.

For children above the age of 6 months, use ibuprofen or paracetamol according to the instructions.

Watch out for febrile seizures (i.e., seizures/fits that can affect children with a fever):

Firstly, don't panic.

If this happens, lay the child on their side (to prevent them from swallowing any vomit), and do not shake them in order to wake them.

Use physical cooling methods, and paracetamol suppositories if they are available.

Seek urgent medical attention.

People with chronic diseases

Monitor your underlying diseases frequently.

Please have an online consultation if your underlying diseases are unstable.

Avoid taking multiple medications at the same time without first consulting with a doctor.

Store one month's worth of your basic medications using online consultations and medication delivery services.

Do not take additional medication without consulting your doctor first, in order to avoid the burden placed on your liver and kidneys (i.e., for diabetic nephropathy patients, it is recommended to avoid medication that can damage kidney function, such as ibuprofen, diclofenac sodium, etc.)

Be aware of dangerous symptoms and seek immediate medical attention if you experience any dangerous symptoms.

Pregnant and breastfeeding women

Tips for pregnant women:

Paracetamol is recommended for fever, headaches, and sore throat, however it is recommended to consult with an OBGYN before taking it.

Seek medical attention in the following cases: persistent headache, dizziness, fever, severe edema, difficulty breathing, chest pain or rapid heartbeat, severe nausea and vomiting, abdominal pain, vaginal bleeding or abnormal discharge, etc.

The following prenatal check-ups must be adhered to:

Early pregnancy: 11-14 week NT examination.

Second trimester: 20-24 week screening for large deformities and 24-28 week OGTT screening for gestational diabetes.

Late trimester: 36-37 week check-up to determine the delivery method.

Tips for breastfeeding women:

It has not been found that COVID-19 can be transmitted through breast milk. If the necessary steps for personal protection are taken, breastfeeding can continue. This includes wearing N95 or medical surgical masks when coming into contact with your baby, disinfecting surfaces, and washing your hands frequently.

If you have symptoms such as fever and cough, it is recommended to take single-ingredient medication to relieve the symptoms. It is recommended to take the medication after breastfeeding or before your child is about to enter a long period of sleep (i.e., at night).

Cancer patients

It is important for cancer patients to get vaccinated, however, please first consult with your physician.



Cancer patients have a higher risk of experiencing severe symptoms and even death from COVID-19 infections. Getting fully vaccinated provides additional protection.

In principle, COVID-19 vaccinations are safe and effective for cancer patients. However, before getting vaccinated, please consult with your physician.

Patients undergoing surgery

Before surgery:





Surgery can be carried out as normal. The COVID-19 viral load is very small in the majority of surgical sites, including the skin, muscles, and abdominal cavity.

If you are going to have surgery, it is recommended that you improve your nutritional intake (including taking protein supplements).

It is important to maintain normal protection measures when coming to the hospital and when going home. It is recommended to wear an N95 mask.

After surgery:

It is important to follow your doctor's advice when taking medication.

Typically, following the surgery, painkillers are used. If you develop a COVID-19 infection and need to take fever medication, please inform your doctor. The doctor will evaluate whether the painkillers and fever medication contain duplicate ingredients, and may reassess the recommended dosage.