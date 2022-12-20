25th Shanghai Int'l Film Festival open for new worldwide submissions

The 25th Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF), which will be held in June 2023, is now accepting new submissions from across the world.

The 25th Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF), which will be held in June 2023, is now accepting new submissions from across the world, the organizers said Tuesday.

Online submissions are accepted at www.siff.com for the Golden Goblet Award and the International Panorama through March 31, 2023.

The 25th SIFF was originally scheduled to take place in June 2022 but has been postponed to 2023. However, according to organizers, the films previously submitted are still deemed valid.

New submissions for the Golden Goblet Award will be limited to films completed after June 1, 2022, while films submitted for the International Panorama can include those completed after January 1, 2022.

Founded in 1993, the SIFF is a competitive global event driven by Shanghai's efforts to become an international cultural hub.