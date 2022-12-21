﻿
News / Metro

30 Shanghai works excel in national brand story contest

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  18:44 UTC+8, 2022-12-21       0
Nearly 30 works, including microfilms, vlogs and articles, submitted by working units in Shanghai came out on top in a national brand story competition held recently.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  18:44 UTC+8, 2022-12-21       0

Nearly 30 works, including microfilms, vlogs and articles, submitted by working units in Shanghai came out on top in a national brand story competition hosted by the China Association for Quality recently.

The works reflect the dedicated spirit of those working at ordinary posts and their pursuit of craftsmanship.

With the support of the Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation, the Shanghai General Trade Union, the Youth League Shanghai and the Shanghai Women's Federation, Shanghai submitted 174 works to compete in the 10th National Brand Story Competition.

The 28 winning entries were from working units of various fields.

They tell the stories of staff of Shanghai Children's Home protecting kids from infection during the battle against COVID-19, workers of Jinxiu Road Station of Metro Line 7 providing warm-hearted service to passengers, and the story behind the improvement of the landing performance of the domestically-made regional jetliner, the ARJ21-700, to list some.

30 Shanghai works excel in national brand story contest

A screen shot of the winning micro film "Wait"

A five-minute micro film "Wait" by Fu Shou Yuan International Group, the largest cemetery and funeral service provider in China, which was honored in the competition, tells the story of farewell and forgiveness between a father and a daughter, calling for more communication and understanding among different generations because not all waiting will lead to a reunion.

The micro film shows a father who is always busy at work, failing to be with the daughter or spend time with her from the beginning; later she goes overseas for studies. Long-term lack of communication leads to estrangement.

The daughter misses the last chapter of her father's life, only receiving a box of paper cranes which turn out to be letters written by the father, showing how much he cared for his child. She finally opens her heart and cries out at the funeral.

Another winning entry by the group uses a vlog to show the pursuit of craftsmanship of morticians to make the dead leave with utmost dignity.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     