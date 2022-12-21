30 Shanghai works excel in national brand story contest

Nearly 30 works, including microfilms, vlogs and articles, submitted by working units in Shanghai came out on top in a national brand story competition held recently.

Nearly 30 works, including microfilms, vlogs and articles, submitted by working units in Shanghai came out on top in a national brand story competition hosted by the China Association for Quality recently.

The works reflect the dedicated spirit of those working at ordinary posts and their pursuit of craftsmanship.

With the support of the Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation, the Shanghai General Trade Union, the Youth League Shanghai and the Shanghai Women's Federation, Shanghai submitted 174 works to compete in the 10th National Brand Story Competition.

The 28 winning entries were from working units of various fields.

They tell the stories of staff of Shanghai Children's Home protecting kids from infection during the battle against COVID-19, workers of Jinxiu Road Station of Metro Line 7 providing warm-hearted service to passengers, and the story behind the improvement of the landing performance of the domestically-made regional jetliner, the ARJ21-700, to list some.

A five-minute micro film "Wait" by Fu Shou Yuan International Group, the largest cemetery and funeral service provider in China, which was honored in the competition, tells the story of farewell and forgiveness between a father and a daughter, calling for more communication and understanding among different generations because not all waiting will lead to a reunion.

The micro film shows a father who is always busy at work, failing to be with the daughter or spend time with her from the beginning; later she goes overseas for studies. Long-term lack of communication leads to estrangement.

The daughter misses the last chapter of her father's life, only receiving a box of paper cranes which turn out to be letters written by the father, showing how much he cared for his child. She finally opens her heart and cries out at the funeral.

Another winning entry by the group uses a vlog to show the pursuit of craftsmanship of morticians to make the dead leave with utmost dignity.