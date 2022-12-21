Shanghai expects a sharp drop in temperature on Thursday

A cold front is expected to hit the city on Thursday with temperatures between 2 and 6 degrees. Along with it, strong winds and a high of 4 degrees are expected the next day.

Although Wednesday was warm and sunny, Shanghai is brewing for another round of cold front.

The mercury in Shanghai is likely to see a sharp drop on Thursday to between 2 and 6 degrees Celsius when cold air along with strong winds slash through the city.



The low will continue to drop to minus 2 degrees on Friday, with the high around 4.

The city is forecast to warm up a little bit from Sunday when the high will return to 8 and the low around 1.

The cold but sunny weather will remain in city over the next week, forecasters said.

This year's 22nd solar term in the Chinese lunar calendar, dongzhi, or Winter Solstice, is arriving tomorrow.

It indicates that the coldest period of the year is approaching. Chinese people will start a winter calendar, the jiujiu calendar, which starts from the Winter Solstice each year, and will run through 81 days.

When jiujiu ends, it will be time to welcome spring and blossoms.

People who live in northern China usually eat dumplings on dongzhi, while those in southern regions prefer to have tangyuan, the glutinous-rice dumplings.

It is also a time when people of China pay respects to their ancestors, like Qingming Festival in April.