Elderly residents receive second COVID-19 booster shot

The government and health facilities are promoting the second booster shot among elderly residents. For more convenience, clinics are going directly to neighbourhoods and homes.

The city is stepping up COVID-19 vaccination for the elderly after the government relieved the COVID management rules. Senior residents are starting to receive the second booster shots.

To make the process more convenient for the elderly, grassroots government and health facilities have organized special teams to go to the neighborhoods and even homes to offer vaccination.

"I came to the clinic soon after learning that it started giving the second booster shot," said 64-year-old Xu Yafang, a resident of Zhongmin Village of rural Jinshan District's Langxia Town on Wednesday, the first day the village offered the second booster shots.

"I heard some people are infected with COVID-19 and started getting fevers. I wanted the vaccination for protection. Both my husband and I received the second booster shot," she said.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Dr Wang Yaqian from Langxia Town Neighborhood Health Center said senior residents are a major target of COVID-19 vaccination.



"We made a lot of effort in explaining the effects of vaccinations and offering convenient service to the elderly. Over 90 percent of the elderly in Langxia have received the full vaccination and even the first booster shot," Wang said. "With the rising number of COVID-positive people recently, and the upcoming Spring Festival, which means many people will return to their hometown, we are enhancing vaccinations for eligible elderly people. Elderly people are vulnerable."

In addition to enhancing vaccination services, the grassroots health facilities are actively involved in the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

"We have dozens of fever patients each day and the government has allocated more medicine to the grassroots to encourage residents to receive diagnosis and treatment near their home. People with serious conditions will be transferred to leading hospitals, which also have cooperation with grassroots facilities by offering long-distance expert consultation."

"We have enough stock of fever and cold medicine for patients," she said. "Our neighborhood health center also prolongs the service time for fever patients."

A doctor at Zhongmin Village's health clinic said most fever patients have mild symptoms and return home with medicine.