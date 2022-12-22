﻿
News / Metro

IKEA chairs recalled due to potential injury hazard

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  14:28 UTC+8, 2022-12-22       0
IKEA China is recalling more than 1,000 ODGER swivel chairs due to injury hazards, Shanghai's market regulators said on Thursday.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  14:28 UTC+8, 2022-12-22       0
IKEA chairs recalled due to potential injury hazard

IKEA China is recalling more than 1,000 ODGER swivel chairs due to injury hazards, Shanghai's market regulators said on Thursday.

The recalled chairs are anthracite in color with date stamps between October 2019 and December 2022. There is a risk that the star base leg of the chairs may break and pose an injury hazard to the user.

In total, 1,161 pieces are involved in the recall, which will last until March 20, 2023, according to the Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation.

Customers who have purchased the chair are urged to immediately discontinue use and return it to any IKEA store for a full refund.

They can email to cs.cnikea@ikea.com or call the customer service hotline at 4008002345.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     