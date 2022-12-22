IKEA chairs recalled due to potential injury hazard

IKEA China is recalling more than 1,000 ODGER swivel chairs due to injury hazards, Shanghai's market regulators said on Thursday.

The recalled chairs are anthracite in color with date stamps between October 2019 and December 2022. There is a risk that the star base leg of the chairs may break and pose an injury hazard to the user.

In total, 1,161 pieces are involved in the recall, which will last until March 20, 2023, according to the Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation.

Customers who have purchased the chair are urged to immediately discontinue use and return it to any IKEA store for a full refund.

They can email to cs.cnikea@ikea.com or call the customer service hotline at 4008002345.