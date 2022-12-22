﻿
News / Metro

Courier industry facing increased pressure amid COVID resurgence

﻿ Zhu Qing
Zhu Qing
  21:52 UTC+8, 2022-12-22       0
Affected by COVID-19 and seasonal influenza, Shanghai's courier industry has been facing increased pressure on personnel, transport and delivery.
﻿ Zhu Qing
Zhu Qing
  21:52 UTC+8, 2022-12-22       0

Shot by Jiang Xiaowei. Edited by Sun Chao.

Affected by COVID-19 and seasonal influenza, Shanghai's courier industry has been facing increased pressure on personnel, transport and delivery.

Consumers may encounter situations such as untimely delivery of some parcels in the coming period, according to the Shanghai Postal Administration.

Courier industry facing increased pressure amid COVID resurgence
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Staff are sorting parcels in a courier service station in Pudong on December 22.

The recent courier volume has increased to about 24,000 pieces a day, Ji Bin, director of a courier service station in Puxing Road Subdistrict, told Shanghai Daily on Thursday.

"We used to have about 30 staff members here, but now about six to seven are on sick leave every day due to the pandemic recently. So some will have to work overtime," Ji said.

"We will also prioritize the parcels to be delivered, making sure that medicines, food and masks will be delivered first", he added.

"I usually deliver about 350 orders a day, but now I'm adding 30-40 parcels and will also deliver more than 100 for colleagues who are sick. So I have to work from 5:30am to 8pm every day", rider Wang Qing, 23, told Shanghai Daily, "I had some fever two days ago and came back to work as soon as recovered."

Courier companies are trying to maximize human and material resources and ensure parcels and other related objects are thoroughly disinfected to cope with the challenges, according to the Shanghai Postal Administration.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Shen Ke
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     